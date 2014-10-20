Quote Of The Week: Start By Getting Something Down On Paper

Your blank page might be a stalled passion project, a heavily procrastinated expense report, a long delayed life change, or an actual page that needs to be filled with creativity and wit.

This week’s quote comes from author Anne Lamott, author of Bird by Bird, whose advice to writers made it into our list of “6 Pieces Of Advice From Successful Writers.” She says:

“Almost all good writing begins with terrible first efforts … Start by getting something–anything–down on paper.”

Starting something–whether it’s a long-overdue personal project or the progress report your boss asked for a week ago–is the hardest part. Advice that’s meant for writers can apply to any trade and task: “We all often feel like we are pulling teeth,” Lamott says. “Even those writers whose prose ends up being the most natural and fluid.”

Just because someone makes it look easy, doesn’t mean their first draft was perfection.