The New York City Hardware Startup Heat Map: October 2014 Edition

New York City is no Shenzhen when it comes to electronics manufacturing. But the city has seen a number of impressive hardware startups take root and grow. And it’s a diverse set of companies, from MakerBot and Adafruit Industries, which exist to help other makers realize their own hardware dreams, or organizations like the New York Hardware Start-up Meetup and the R/GA Accelerator, that are like support groups for tinkerers. But why here?

“They’re starting their companies here because of the ancillary connections with some of the areas that New York has been very strong in, whether that’s commerce, advertising, fashion, et cetera,” says Jenny Fielding, managing director of Techstars.

This is our map of some of the most notable hardware startups in New York City. Our aim is to update it over time as the scene changes. Who have we missed that should be on the list? Leave a note in the comments.

