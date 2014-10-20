Sean Combs’ Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs

We’re suckers for an inspirational startup story. And the man formerly known as Puff Daddy has a great one.

Last week, Sean Combs, chairman of Combs Enterprises and founder of Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group, spoke during Chicago Ideas Week about his first job, overcoming fear, and the quote that inspires him the most.

Here are his three tips for success:

At the age of 12, Combs’ entrepreneurial spirit was already in full force. Paper routes were generally procured by 15- and 16-year-olds who held the job until they left for college, and routes were passed down to people they knew.

Combs says he learned the names and addresses of all the people who had routes that were leaving for college and “made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.” He’d deliver the papers and send half the profits to them at school. That year, he had six paper routes.

Combs knows a thing or two about music. A Grammy winner himself, he’s produced songs for artists ranging from Aretha Franklin to Sting. Combs’ latest venture, 24-hour television network REVOLT, seeks to be “the CNN or ESPN of music.”

Combs notes the consumption of music content is at an all-time high, and there’s a void in the market, with BET and MTV not playing music videos. People are searching YouTube and online for the next big thing. The landscape of television is changing, he says.