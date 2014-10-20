Not Your Typical Hardware: The R/GA Accelerator’s Class Of 2015

Wherever there is hardware, software and streams of data are following close behind. NYC’s R/GA knows this better than most companies, given their key role in the creation of the Nike+ FuelBand and the Beats Music service. Today, the R/GA Accelerator announces its second class of 10 startups, who will begin working with the program’s mentors this month.

Last year, the Manhattan-based interactive brand agency R/GA and the global startup mentorship program Techstars teamed up to transform 10 fledgling connected devices companies into surefire VC investments with their three-month-long R/GA Accelerator. The program’s $120,000 in seed funding helped pair each company’s hardware product with colorful digital marketing campaigns and attractive apps. And it worked: The startups attracted millions of dollars in outside funding and are now preparing their products for market.

This year, the R/GA Accelerator is letting software and data take center stage as the connected devices themselves take a step back. All hail the Internet of Things.

Here’s a look at R/GA’s newest class of startups:

1MM – New York, NY

1MM connects the workplace to make it safer. Its hardware solution tracks the activities of employees who are most at risk of workplace injury and uses data to improve their conditions. Think warehouses and factories.

http://www.onemillionmetrics.com

Astro – New York, NY

Astro’s product has the form factor of a light bulb but functionality to do much more than light up a room. It automates a home’s entire suite of appliances, requiring no new wireless networks.

http://www.astro.ai

Bitfinder – Seoul, SK / San Francisco, CA

Bitfinder helps individuals suffering from autoimmune conditions, such as asthma and eczema, with its portable device that helps detect airborne and environmental irritants.

http://www.bitfinder.co