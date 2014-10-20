The Guide To Hiring When You’re Just Starting Up

When Abby started her health coaching business in 2012, she used her vast health experience to work directly with her clients and get massive results in their mind, body, and spirit.

What Abby was not prepared for, however, was actually running a business.

Without a bit of hiring, firing, training, or good-old-fashioned DIYing it with experience in her bag of tricks, Abby was at a total loss as her tiny health coaching practice began to grow. “They taught us a few business principles in the coaching program I went through, but the realities of it all were overwhelming,” she said.

As the online marketplace begins to crowd with small-business owners full of passion but little know-how, it’s those business owners who choose to put on the CEO hat and start thinking outside of themselves who will truly thrive.

Abby had identified her problem: She had a certain set of skills–highly valuable skills, at that–but she was lacking in others. She knew that the only way she would be able to grow and scale her business would be to start building a team. She had seen others who were in her program building teams and wondered how she would know who to hire and when.

The predicament Abby found herself in is a common one for many business owners. Here are the steps to consider along the way.

Repeat after me: Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should. As a solo entrepreneur, you’ve been wearing every hat in the closet: product creation, marketing, bookkeeping, legal, office management. And that’s not the path to growth. Identify where you are most useful to your business (this is where you make the most profit, FYI) and hire the rest.