Here’s One Way To Get Rid Of Countless Wasted Paper Cups: Eat Your Coffee

As college freshmen with a painfully early 8 a.m. accounting class, Johnny Fayad and Ali Kothari had a perpetual problem: They could never get up early enough to get coffee before class.

“After going through another bleary-eyed lecture, we asked ourselves, ‘Why can’t we eat our coffee?” Fayad and Kothari say. Months later, the CoffeeBar was born.

Made with a shot of espresso, the small bar has as much caffeine as an average cup of coffee. Besides the fact that it takes no time to brew, it has another advantage–eliminating the need for disposable coffee cups.





Since the average American office worker throws out about 500 coffee cups a year, edible coffee could conceivably offset a decent amount of trash. The wrappers are recyclable.

While someone desperate for caffeine could also just take a pill, Fayad and Kothari wanted to make something that was a little bit healthier.

“We needed a quicker way to get things going,” says Fayad. But the thing with caffeine pills and energy drinks and things like that, we didn’t really want to sacrifice nutrition.”

The ingredients include cashews, almond butter, and gluten-free oats, with no additives or preservatives. The coffee inside is real and sourced directly from fair trade coffee farmers through a nonprofit called Project Alianza.