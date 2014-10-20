When people start searching for a nonprofit job, they often want to know how nonprofit hiring differs from that of for-profits, so they can master the job search.

There are two key distinctions:

Many nonprofits don’t follow a recruitment schedule. Because of small budgets, you’re not likely to see nonprofits recruiting at colleges or holding job fairs. Instead they rely on their networks and job postings online (including on their own websites).

However, I find that the misconceptions of nonprofits keep more people away from the sector than actual recruitment practices.

Say the word “nonprofit” and people think of soup kitchens and homeless shelters. No pay or low pay. All liberals and all smiles.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with these institutions, and the sector does struggle with issues of compensation. But with over one million organizations claiming 501(c)(3) status–and this is just one type of nonprofit–you need some clarity around what the sector actually looks like, what you want to contribute, and what kind of social-impact career you ultimately want in order to find a great opportunity. Here are a few ideas on how to apply for a nonprofit job:

Focus on the cause you love and skills you want to use. If you say, “I want to work at a nonprofit” do you really mean that any of the jobs on Idealist (and there are over 11,000 of them!) would be a great fit for you? Of course not. You have causes you’re interested in, skills you want to use and develop, non-negotiables you need to be met in your career, and impact you want to see. So why not start with those things?

Aside from the clarity it gives you, you’ll better explain yourself in a cover letter and interview. This might also lead you to different kinds of organizations: nonprofits, social enterprises, government agencies, etc. In the end, your goal is to make an impact using your gifts.