This Bike Wheel Is Hiding A Mini-Lab That Runs Blood Tests While You Ride

Jack Trew says he started thinking about his low-cost centrifuge because of an ex-girlfriend. She “suggested I design something useful for once,” says the young British designer.

It’s useful, potentially at least, because so many people in the world suffer from the blood condition anemia. The centrifuge–dubbed the Spokefuge–is designed to be fastened to bike, so that health workers can cycle to their next patient and separate the liquid from a blood sample at the same time.

“The product is relatively simple, and consists of only seven parts that intricately slot together to form the final device,” explains Trew. “The main body section attaches to almost any bicycle wheel while the swinging arm remains free to spin on the encased ball-bearing unit located inside.”





One drawback is that you need an even number of test tubes for the device to work–it needs to balance. But it could save time ahead of health-workers getting back to a clinic. Trew says blood will begin to separate after 10 minutes of spinning.

Trew, a student at the University of Birmingham, is one of 20 contenders for this year’s Dyson Awards, which announces an international winner on November 6.

“I am looking to generate investment within the near future and produce a small series of devices that I could take to various locations across Africa, and test first hand,” he says.