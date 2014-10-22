5 Habits Of People Who Always Get What They Want

Editor’s Note: This article is part of “10 Ways To Be A Better Employee In 2015.” Read the full list here.

You’ve been offered a job but the salary wasn’t the number you were hoping to hear. Or you’ve received a bid on a project and it’s under what you think it’s worth. Instead of accepting the deal in disappointment or firing back with another amount, sports agent Molly Fletcher says it’s time to start a conversation.

“There’s room for negotiation on most prices,” says Fletcher, author of A Winner’s Guide to Negotiating: How Conversation Gets Deals Done. “Certain things, like school tuition, for example, might have fees that are set in stone, but for many things, like salaries or even orthodontics, the value can be more vague.”

Unfortunately, most of the world doesn’t ask for what it wants. A recent survey by Salary.com found that just 44% of people negotiate for a better salary.

And companies are happy when you don’t negotiate, says Fletcher: “Few offer their best price out of the gate,” she says.

So how do you get what you want at a price that makes you happy? Fletcher says good negotiators have an ability to do five things well when striking a deal:

Doing your homework and understanding the market is half the battle, says Fletcher. This means knowing what you want, understanding the comparables in your industry, and considering the intangibles in every deal, such as reimbursed expenses, vacation time, and the amount of time it takes for a promotion or raise.