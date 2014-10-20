How To Turn Awkward Into Awesome, From Scott Aukerman Of “Comedy Bang! Bang!”

There are a few things Scott Aukerman’s IFC show Comedy Bang! Bang! has in common with fellow late-night talk shows: The host, Aukerman, is a white male, there’s a couch, and it features celebrity guests. Other than the those surface-level characteristics, the show’s look, feel, and format are wildly different than the run-of-the-mill interview-based talk show.

Scott Aukerman Photo: Kyle Christy, courtesy of IFC

“It’s interesting because a lot of times when people describe the show they’ll say it’s a parody of talk shows. Or I even say it sometimes: It’s a fake talk show,” he told Fast Company.

That’s not exactly an incorrect way to describe the show, which teeters between parody and absurdity. Here’s Co.Create’s Joe Berkowitz with a much better explanation of the Comedy Bang Bang experience than I could ever give: “Aukerman has taken the delirious deconstructionism of his former gig, Mr. Show, suffused it with the playful, pretend-time feel of Peewee’s Playhouse, and filtered it all through the prism of talk shows.”

Despite its hard-to-pin-down genre, Aukerman insists his weird world is more authentic than the competition. “In a lot of ways it’s more real than the other talk shows. We don’t know what we’re going to be talking about.” Much of the show is improvised. The interviews are more like a conversation than the canned, sound bite-edited stories celebrities recite on broadcast TV. Here’s how he ensures the show stays genuine:

“It’s a very collaborative show,” Aukerman said. “I want a lot of the questions to be a surprise. I want the guests to add as much as I’m giving with it.” When the second guest comes out, he encourages the first guest to stay involved, instead of sliding down the couch and shutting up, which often happens during talk shows.

“If you ever have anything to say, don’t be scared just blurt it out say it,” Aukerman tells the people who come on his show. “I encourage all the guests to almost be my cohost. They have so much fun and they get involved and it’s not as boring as doing another stilted interview.”

Not all of Comedy Bang Bang‘s guests are comedians, yet Aukerman asks everyone to take on the roll of improv performer. “It’s an interesting challenge for a lot of guests,” he said. He had Steven Yeun from The Walking Dead on, for example. “It was difficult because as an actor he’s trained to always tell the truth” about his real-life experiences, said Aukerman, but comedy benefits from inventing stories. So he taught Yuen the first rule of improv: Always say yes.