This Artwork Changes Based On Your Emotions

The simple wooden frame hangs nondescriptly on the wall, until its motion sensors spot a passerby. That initiates the “face to face” alignment, powered by a magnetic “puppeteer” arm behind the wall. The hidden pinhole camera transmits the live video footage to the software, which uses emotional recognition algorithms to analyze face expressions. The ferrofluid “eyes” in the frame, controlled by four servo/magnets, begin to react, producing abstract, drippy, floating forms.

“Eye Catcher” is an interactive project from Lin Zhang and Ran Xie, combining receptive software and analog mechanics. It reads your facial expression and expresses itself accordingly, in the form of two morphing black liquid blobs. They’re quite expressive… for blobs.

“There are many digital interfaces that have the appearance of advanced technologies and compete for our attention,” Lin Zhang tells We Make Money Not Art. “But I think it is better to develop interfaces that rather than standing out, can sit within our normal daily lives and then come to life at the right moment whether for functional or playful purposes.” That’s sneaky, and pretty great.





See it October 16th through the 19th at Kinetica Art Fair in London.