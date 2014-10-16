At Apple’s October Event, Specs Mattered More Than Usual, And That’s Okay

Far more than your average maker of computers, tablets, and smartphones, Apple likes to position itself as being disinterested in the dreary matter of technical specifications. If it can talk up something else at one of its events–industrial design, software, services, or, especially, the overall experience of using one or more Apple devices–it usually will. It certainly did at last month’s epic unveiling of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Apple Pay, and Apple Watch .

Tim Cook and company talked a lot about that stuff at the iPad/Mac event which Apple held this Thursday, too–but most of what they had to say recapped news which the company had already announced, such as the details on iOS 8, OS X Yosemite, and how they work together. And marketing honcho Phil Schiller lavished attention on the one significant change to the iPad Air 2’s design: It’s 18% thinner than last year’s model. (It really isn’t an Apple event unless it features at least one product which has gotten meaningfully svelter.)

Retina iMac Photo: courtesy of Apple

To a greater degree than I can remember at a recent Apple event, though, most of the news that was actually new involved technical matters, such as the iPad Air 2’s faster processor and the Retina-screen 27-inch iMac’s ultra-high-resolution 14.7-megapixel display. Those types of advances don’t make for the world’s most scintillating onstage presentation, which might help explain why an unusually high percentage of the event was devoted to a long bit involving Apple secrecy–complete with a telephonic cameo by Stephen Colbert–which felt as much like a comedy sketch as a demo.

Still, even if tech specs aren’t ideal fodder in terms of theatrical value, they can be important. For instance, when Apple announced the iPhone 4 back in 2010–the first Retina-display device–it kicked off a sweeping industry trend toward dazzling increases in screen resolution. Few things Apple has ever done have proved more influential.

It’s a testament to how daunting a technical challenge it was to bring Retina-class resolution to a desktop computer with a 27-inch screen that this iMac is arriving more than four years after the first Retina iPhone and more than two years after the first Retina MacBook Pro. All I’ve seen on its screen so far are images chosen by Apple because they look sensational–but boy, do they ever look sensational.

As droolworthy as the new iMac is–I find it pretty alluring even though I purchased my last desktop computer eight years ago, and may never buy another–it looks an awful lot like all the other iMacs of the past few years. Unlike last year’s radically retooled Mac Pro, it doesn’t give us an inkling of where Apple thinks desktop computers are going, except that it involves a place with way more pixels and (thanks to Yosemite) tighter integration with smartphones and tablets.

iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 Photo: courtesy of Apple

As for the iPad Air 2’s faster A8X processor, it’s the furthest thing from a surprise: It would be startling if a major new Apple product didn’t have a substantially zippier chip than the one before it. It’s also easy to be blasé about speed improvements given that the original iPad Air generally doesn’t feel sluggish.