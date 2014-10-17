Megan Amram Teaches Women’s Baby Brains How To Science, In Her Olivia Newton John-Themed Book Promo

The term “mansplaining” has gained a lot of traction in the past year, as women in greater numbers register their displeasure at being condescended to across all areas of human endeavor. Whether Megan Amram is a fan of the term is unclear at this time, but she has just written a book satirizing the insulting attitudes towards women’s cognitive function, and the first promo for it seems scientifically designed to make viewers guffaw.





At the top of “Let’s Get Physics, Y’all,” which the Twitter star-turned-Parks and Recreation writer created with Funny Or Die, Amram appears in a lab coat to explain that women’s tiny hands can’t even turn the pages of most scientific textbooks. This is but one reason why her comparatively slimmer tome Science For Her will finally elucidate the components of our world in a more familiar tone: that of women’s interest magazines. (“Your brain is just a cute little bumblebee compared to a man’s big pumpkin,” she says.) Amram then proceeds to give fact-hungry female viewers a taste of science with a physics-themed music video that’s not really about physics.





It’s an Olivia Newton John parody that captures 1980s workout purgatory through Vasoline-smeared lenses. It includes Nick Offerman and Steve Agee in a grand assortment of wildly homoerotic exercises, as well as Rich Fulcher’s prodigious gut jiggling hypnotically in one of those weird old electronic shake-belt machines. “Let’s Get Physics, Y’all” serves a primer for some of the topics that will be covered in the book, like how babies are made, and kale for some reason. Make sure to stick around for Amram’s drunken coda in the end, in which she ravenously rips into a science-potato.

Science For Her is out November 4. Watch another sketch written by and featuring Megan Amram below.