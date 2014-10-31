How Wearables Are Being Used For Social Good

Most wearables are focused on feeding off of self obsession: How many miles you ran in a day, how much stress you’re feeling, how many hours you slept last night. And while there’s obvious value in tracking personal health, it’s a tiny part of what the technology can ultimately do–especially in places where people earn less than $2 a day and aren’t thinking about buying the latest variation on a Fitbit.

“In the Bay Area, we’re pretty myopic about what wearables mean right now,” says Denise Gershbein, executive creative director at the design firm Frog. “A lot of folks are just chasing the idea of creating the next Fuelband and selling something big and then getting out.” Frog, by contrast, is working with organizations like UNICEF on finding opportunities to use wearables for social good.





Part of the process includes redefining what a “wearable” is. It doesn’t even have to include electronics, the designers argue–it just literally has to be something that someone wears to solve a problem.

UNICEF, for example, uses a simple armband to measure child nutrition in the developing world. If the paper measuring tape reaches into the correct color zone, a health worker knows the child is getting enough to eat. There’s no app involved.

Embrace, a tiny sleeping bag-like device for premature infants, is another low-tech example. In hospitals that can’t afford incubators, or that don’t have electricity, the warming device can keep babies alive using a simple design.





Of course, in both cases, a little added technology could potentially be useful–the armband could possibly send measurements to a digital database for better tracking, or a temperature monitor inside the infant warmer could allow doctors to monitor a baby remotely. It’s a question of finding the right balance of technology for any particular situation.

“We think about wearables being super technology oriented, and all about being worn on the wrist,” Gershbein says. “But I think it’s up to all of us to look at analog versions and digital versions. For social impact, it’s how do you have the best of both.”