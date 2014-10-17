Getting Lucky, Being Yourself, And Addressing The Big Questions: This Week’s Most Popular Leadership Stories

From luck to so-called “karma,” this week we called out the misconceptions around women’s career issues, and our own personal crises.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of October 13.





When Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella said in front of a crowd that women should just trust “karma” to get the raise they deserve, his interviewer Maria Klawe knew exactly what to say. Her response is part of a continuing conversation about equal pay, and how far we still have to go.





Some people get all the luck. Want to be one of them? Start maximizing your chances, expecting the best outcomes, and listening closely to your gut–and luck starts to look a lot less dumb.





Leadership “doesn’t come from any title or position,” Danae Ringelmann, founder and chief development officer of Indiegogo, told Fast Company. “A true leader is someone who is wholeheartedly willing to be their authentic self.”





When life throws one personal and professional tragedy after another your way, the natural response is to curl up and hide. Entrepreneurs share their stories of overcoming moments of panic, to move their businesses forward.





“Women entering STEM fields have a much shorter runway for career takeoff than women entering other industries,” according to recent research from the Center for Talent Innovation. Isolation, lack of mentors, and more factors contribute to the high rate of women leaving their STEM jobs.