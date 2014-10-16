Gisele Surfs A Weird Wave Of Emotions In New Chanel Ad by Baz Lurhmann

As incredibly stylized fashion films go, this one directed by Baz Luhrmann has got a lot going on. First and foremost, supermodel Gisele Bundchen shreds some waves while locking eyes in an intense emo-stare with her lover Daario Naha , er, Michiel Huisman who must be 300 yards away. That is some serious multi-tasking.





Then she changes outfits, kisses the kid, and is off to a photo shoot before deciding to chase her Game of Thrones man to wherever he went after leaving her a Dear Crazy Hot Supermodel break-up letter. OR IS IT?

We won’t ruin the ending here except to say thanks for getting that song from Grease in our head. By which of course we mean, someone please punch us in the face.

Check out the making-of below.