See Your Life Through The Lens Of History With This Data Viz Site From BBC Earth

Ever wondered the distance you’ve traveled since you were born? How many meters a coast redwood has grown in your lifetime? Or the number of mammal species threatened during the same period? “Your Life on Earth”–a data vizualization feature launched by the BBC’s global, factual brand BBC Earth – has all the answers.





Designed and developed by leading data vizualization specialist IIB Studio, “Your Life on Earth” is a shareable vizualization dashboard covering three sets of data: how man has changed, how earth has changed, and how man has changed earth.

“The data vizualizations are beautifully dynamic and very ambitious in terms of the scale and data points involved with a grand total of 61,” says BBC Earth editor Matt Walker.





Adds IIB Studio creative partner Duncan Swain: “Each personalized element, as well as the overall piece, can be shared individually across social networks, helping to drive awareness of BBC Earth’s digital presence and rich content.”





The vizualization dashboard is the latest feature to be added to the new BBC Earth digital hub launched last month by BBC Worldwide. The website has been designed to group high quality videos, photography and journalism under one umbrella brand.

Already straddling branded blocks on TV, live events, social media, visitor attractions, theatrical releases for cinema and giant screen films, the BBC Earth brand will evolve further in coming months with the launch of a number of new international factual content channels.