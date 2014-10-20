This Basketball Court Has A Soccer Field For A Roof

If you ever wanted to play soccer in the sky, here’s your chance.

Architecture studio OSPA has designed a sports education campus for the public university in Porto Alegre, Brazil’s southernmost major city, that includes a soccer pitch that appears to hover in midair. While footballers run drills outside, basketball players will be able to scrimmage on the sheltered hardwood courts underneath. Twin highrises house classrooms, and offices will rise from the goal-ends of the pitch, bookending the campus.





The aesthetic of the campus is in keeping with OSPA’s signature style, characterized by slender rectangular forms imbued with a sense of lightness through recessed cut-outs, bold cantilevers, and pale stone and cement materials.

