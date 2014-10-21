The Multi-Million-Dollar Tenth Of A Second

They also had on some less familiar gear that day: several body sensors and the Zephyr BioHarness, a chest-strap that monitors heart and breathing rate, posture, and GPS. The players were being watched carefully by researchers from USC’s Center for Body Computing and by reps from a California startup called Proactive Sports Performance. The purpose of the sensors was to measure strength, speed, and conditioning, and then find ways to improve them.

The ultimate goal was to assess the most important metric of the NFL combine: the 40-yard dash, and specifically the g-force attained in the first 10 yards. Proactive founder Ryan Capretta calls the first two steps of the dash the most valuable stat in the league.

By studying player mechanics with the aim of improving flexibility and better activating the right muscles, experts like Capretta, formerly a strength and speed coach for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, and before that Stanford University, will advise them on what exercises to focus on in the weight room, and which parts of the body to hone. From there, he says, “genetics take over.” Getting better results on the field determines just how big a payday players can expect. When a tenth of a second can decide a player’s draft status, that makes for a multi-million-dollar difference. So far, Capretta’s gotten good results. His clients are a who’s who of past and present stars: Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner. (And also, it must be said, Nick Swisher.)

Capretta admits it’s tough to get athletes to feel comfortable wearing sensors, but once they realize the advantage, they’re hooked. “If we can show them this is why your time was good, this is why your time was bad, that gets the buy in.”

After six weeks of training, all 15 athletes in the combine program improved their first and second step g-force by a factor of nearly 1.5. One of the 2010 program’s most notable participants, C.J. Spiller, was later selected in the first round of the draft, and became a starter as a rookie.

With a market cap of $46 billion, the NFL is a huge business. Despite a stormy season that resulted in abysmal PR, the league remains the goliath of American sports. And yet, the average career of an NFL player is a meager three seasons. That forces many of them to look for myriad ways to boost their longevity and hype their stock. Human growth hormones, deer antler spray, and steroids, are routinely taken to reduce pain or improve production. All those are banned substances, and their long term impact on the body is questionable. So the new methods are welcome, potent, and, perhaps best of all, legal.