KLM’s Super Helpful Social Play, And Virgin’s 6-Hour Pre-roll Of Hell: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

What if you found out the two key ingredients of your favorite beer were puppy tears and powdered Black Rhino horn ? That maybe, might, sort of convince you that the means aren’t really worth the ends before moving on to a Straw-Ber-Rita.

A new campaign from World Animal Protection and agency BBH London provides this sort of wake-up call for elephant rides, peeling back the curtain on the magical world of the popular holiday treat with a perky new PSA. But perhaps more importantly, the team behind the sad shot of truth is using donations to make its site the top Google search result tourists looking for elephant rides see. The more people donate, the more others will see the campaign, turning the tourists who were the issue into part of the solution.

Read more below about that campaign and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: A cinematic portrayal of a stranded soldier, to encourage veterans to call the for back-up when they get back home.

Who: Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Why We Care: Suicide rates among male veterans under 30 jumped 44% between 2009 and 2011. This action-packed PSA uses the visual language of battle to emotionally illustrate the fears and challenges many soldiers face upon returning home.

What: Virgin America spoofs the bulk of other major airlines with a campaign–including a five-hour-and-45-minute film–for a fictional new airline brand representing the no frills, cattle call, non-purple-illuminated competition.

Who: Virgin America, Eleven

Why We Care: You can’t make fun of how incredibly, mind-numbing your competition’s flight is from Newark and San Francisco any better than making a commercial that is just as eye-melting boring as the flight itself.

What: A PSA disguised as a real tourist promo for elephant rides that tells the torturous truth behind the popular attractions in places like Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Bali.

Who: World Animal Protection, BBH London

Why We Care: Not only is it smart to use the machinations of online ads and SEO to target its tourist audience, but hearing the reality of how trained elephants are treated in the same tone as a peppy tourism ad, makes it sound like a perfect holiday for sociopaths.