Your Definitive Argument For A Pet Friendly Office

At Ibex Outdoor Clothing , four-legged furry friends roam the hallways as frequently as people. Dogs are an integral part of this company’s culture, and have been since the company opened their doors in 1997. At least 15 dogs report to work each day at Ibex’s 50-person office.

Ibex is one of the 20% of American companies that have adopted pet-friendly policies (this number is according to the American Pet Products Manufacturers Association). Pet-friendly offices are a growing trend, and for good reason. Allowing furry pals into the workplace can be beneficial to a company’s bottom line, boosting morale and productivity, and even attracting customers. Still not convinced? Here are a few more reasons to make your office pet-friendly:

Bringing their pet to work means employees aren’t worrying about their pets sitting at home alone all day. This is particularly important for employees who have young puppies or senior dogs.

“We’ve had the sad instance where the dog is near its end of life, so being able to bring the dog here and have the opportunity to make sure that they’re not at home and in pain or suffering, but with continued companionship throughout the day is important,” says Keith Anderson, VP of Marketing at Ibex, who recently lost his senior dog and is thankful he had the opportunity to spend those last few special moments with him at the office.

Being able to bring pets to work also means employees may be willing to stay later to finish working on a project because they aren’t worrying about having to rush home to let the dog out.

Dogs are a social catalyst. Stopping by someone’s desk to give their dog a belly rub inevitably leads to striking up a conversation with their owner. A 2010 study from Central Michigan University revealed dogs in the workplace can lead to more trust between coworkers, resulting in greater collaboration.

A 2012 Virginia Commonwealth University study showed employees who bring dogs to work produced lower levels of cortisol (the hormone released during times of stress). The study was conducted at a dinnerware company in North Carolina, which “employs” 20 to 30 dogs a day.