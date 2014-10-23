Farming Gets A New Crop: Seaweed

Aquaculture is the obvious way of offsetting the falling supply of fish in the sea. If we can’t rely on the ocean, it stands to reason we should expand fish-farming to make up the difference. A report last year from the World Resources Institute said we need to double farm fish production by 2050 if we’re to cope with the needs of a rising global population.

The problem is most fish farming isn’t sustainable. It’s done largely in developing countries with lax controls and produces lots of pollution from fertilizers and antibiotics. And, importantly, it’s inefficient. Farmers mostly grow big fish, like tuna or cod, that feed on smaller fish. They end up using more calories in feed than they harvest at the end, and often upset natural ecosystems to do it.





And that’s not all. Beau Perry would add another complaint about farming: that it’s not a viable alternative for coastal communities. Start-up costs for the average industrial farm can be as much as $5 million over the first five years, he says, which is a princely sum for many places. Plus, permitting is notoriously difficult, at least in the United States.

“There are only a few species you could conceive of growing at backyard scale in communities,” says the entrepreneur. “You are going to have trouble competing with extractive and industrial fisheries, because you need to bring in feed and fingerlings [baby fish] and those organisms are as sensitive as anything in aquaculture.”

Perry is investing in an alternative form of aquaculture: seaweed. First, there’s a growing demand for the stuff, both in restaurants and for fertilizer. Two, it’s something that can be grown economically at smaller scale, making it suitable for fishing communities. Lastly, it’s exceptionally environmentally friendly: growing seaweed requires almost no inputs, apart from seed and sunlight.





Perry came to seaweed after seeing a friend fail with a conventional fish farm during the recession, and struggling to build a sustainable shrimp farm of his own. He was growing seaweed and algae as an alternative to fish-food, but came to the conclusion he was in the wrong business.

“I realized that Americans are starting to eat seaweed in huge quantities and that I was selling the wrong thing. I had the right product. I just wasn’t marketing it on its own,” he says.