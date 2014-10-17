The New Habit Challenge: Use Your Morning To Focus On Your Goals

Before you put next week’s habit challenge on your to-do list, check out how it went when we challenged ourselves to work from home this week during today’s live chat at 11 a.m. ET.

We’re always looking for ways to get more out of our days and taking advantage of the early morning hours is one of the most effective.

But it’s not just that we give ourselves more time in the morning before we shuttle off to work; it’s also about what we do with that time.

One of the best uses of this time, according to motivational speaker Tony Robbins, is starting the day with mindfulness exercises so we can feel more fulfilled in our lives. There are three steps:

Whether it’s around the block or on the treadmill, take a short walk and focus on your breathing. This practice, often referred to as “breathwalking,” allows you to clear your mind of negative thoughts by focusing purely on your breathing. Benefits from walking include reduced stress, increased energy, and a boost to self-esteem.

First think about what you’re grateful for, and then visualize what you want as though you’ve achieved it. “Fear disappears when you’re grateful,” Robbins says. And by visualizing our goals as though they’ve been achieved, Robbins explains that we are virtually tricking our minds into making it happen.

As you’re walking repeat positive incantations out loud. Psychologists call this “self-talk,” and numerous studies have proven that egging ourselves on out loud can boost willpower and calm nerves. One study from the University of Illinois, published in the European Journal of Social Psychology, showed that our use of the pronoun “you”–as in, “you can do this, Rachel!”–is even more effective than using “I” because it gives us a feeling of social support.