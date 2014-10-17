4 Practical Ways To Improve Your Customer Service Right Now

In a February 2014 report, Forrester Research noted that companies are moving toward new customer service delivery strategies, emphasizing “context, personal information, and predictive intelligence to generate proactive experiences.”

Businesses are evolving their approach because they recognize that a more mobile, connected consumer expects a more personalized, relevant experience. Companies know they have to engage and empower their staff to meet new consumer expectations. They understand that customers and employees alike want to feel engaged, empowered, and noticed. But according to the research, more than half of the surveyed companies fail to provide the type of customer experience that generates strong brand loyalty.

What’s behind the disconnect? Lack of knowledge about how to design and deploy a new customer service strategy with current resources is the primary culprit. What’s needed is a way to ensure that customers and employees both have an excellent communication experience that is painless, proactive, personalized, and productive. Here are four ways to achieve that:

At its core, productivity is about making the most of your resources. Every company has opportunities that can be leveraged. For example, businesses that generate customer data can use the information to personalize the customer experience. Companies that have customers who opt-in to company communications have a great opportunity to make contact and form a connection. Businesses that have built trust have an opportunity to create customer loyalty. Being productive means identifying your company’s unique resources and making the most of them. When you do, it benefits your staff and your customers.

Today’s consumers are used to two-way conversations rather than top-down communication. If they’ve reached your agent via an automated phone menu or web form that required them to provide information such as their name and account number, they don’t want to have to repeat that. Make sure your employees have a record of the customer’s prior interactions with your company so they can be more proactive. Coach employees to keep it simple and friendly when talking to customers. The more natural the interaction, the more pleasurable the experience will be for both the customer and the employee.

Everyone likes to have choices, and accommodating even small preferences can go a long way toward creating greater customer and employee satisfaction. For example, when building a loyalty program, give customers options–even something as simple as a choice of touch tones. Give employees an array of options to personalize calls to action. Empower them to reach out to customers by providing a thank-you note or sending a small gift. When you give employees and customers choices, both groups will feel that they are empowered to make the selections that are right for their unique needs.