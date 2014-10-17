Think Full-Time Internships Are Only For The Summer? Think Again

Talent is king in Silicon Valley. Any CEO knows that the success of his or her company depends on hiring the best and brightest. But talent is expensive and can be in short supply when it is in such high demand.

Fortunately, there exists an abundance of highly motivated and energetic computer technologists who crave a chance to test their skills in the real world: Interns. In return for valuable experience, interns provide a cost-effective talent boost, particularly for startups.

Visit any tech company during the summer months and you’re sure to find a slew of these interns working away at a variety of projects. In fact, interns have become a key part of the ground-level work at a lot of companies. They have proven crucial to business efficiency, allowing engineers to work on the more expensive projects that require senior experience.

Unfortunately in the Valley, I can only have interns during the summer months. When summer ends, we’re left with a hole in the ground level of our business.

It just so happens that there exists a growing high-tech mecca in New Zealand, a country where the summer occurs during our winter.

I know firsthand that New Zealand offers more than just breathtaking landscapes and pristine pastures of sheep (as if that wasn’t enough). I lived there back in 2010 and continue to visit often. In addition to the much-needed “extra summer,” New Zealand offers a unique entrepreneurial spirit. Because it’s an isolated island nation, the people have a deep commitment to independence, and that’s reflected in their enthusiasm for innovation and technology.

So I thought, why not fill the gaps left by North American summer interns with interns from New Zealand? And thus, the Winternz Program was born.