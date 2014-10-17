The Not-So Glamorous Story Of Real Startup Success

Devin Johnson had a Bluffdale, Utah-based company food-storage company in 2007 when, like many small business owners, the recession hit him hard. He was about to get married and sold his small company for “three cents on the dollar” to fund the couple’s brief honeymoon and first few months of living expenses. Four months after the wedding, his wife was pregnant and Johnson–resourceful and with a knack for sales–snagged a job as an underwriter for a family-run private equity firm to support their family.

But the private equity game during 2007 and 2008 was no picnic. He says the land developers with which his company worked were going belly-up, so the firm began looking at funding smaller businesses, one of which was a small shipping company. Johnson took an interest in the business and, while he was doing research on the company, went out into the field with one of the company’s reps. He had been a sales rep a few years earlier and had a feeling he could be successful selling shipping services.

In late 2009, Johnson decided to try his hand at the shipping game, leaving his private equity job. Three years later, he launched a second company, International Fulfillment Solutions, to begin providing fulfillment solutions around the world. Today, the company has grown to more than $30 million in annual sales, taking on no debt or partners. The road to such growth was paved with some important decisions and lessons.

Contrary to entrepreneurial lore, Johnson didn’t just ditch his day job with no safety net. When he launched his shipping company, he also went back to his roots, also starting a small wireless services company. For two years, he sold shipping services by day and wireless services by night because he knew he could generate income that way.

“Then, I’d go find a neighborhood somewhere and when people started getting home from work, I’d switch shirts and I would sell our satellite and Internet service door to door so I could feed our family,” he says.

When the company first launched, under the name Dynamic Shipping Solutions, it offered just one product: A niche product that ships items between one and three pounds via the U.S. Postal Service. However, the more time Johnson spent in the market, the more he saw the need for more comprehensive shipping solutions for larger items, using various transport and shipping methods. In 2012, he built technology to help shippers get access to other solutions, providing the core of IFS.

Now IFS works with a variety of companies of all sizes in shipping and fulfillment needs. It provides some shipping options itself, and also aggregates the power of such clients and helps them develop cost-effective and efficient solutions using their collective volume. As it finds new needs in the marketplace, it finds ways to service them, but Johnson doesn’t try to be all things to all people when the company is not equipped to do so.