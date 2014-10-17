How To Turn Your Career Envy Into Motivation

The kind of comparison I catch myself actively seeking out, however, is in the professional sphere. Our peers are our competition. Wanting to know what they’re up to is an obvious temptation–and when they’re doing bigger, better things than you, it’s hard not to be discouraged.

These over-sharers get ruthlessly blocked, muted, and otherwise quelled from my own feeds. I don’t need to compare my personal life of outtakes to someone else’s highlight reel.

They’re updating their Facebook status with 12 coworkers from your dream job’s rooftop happy hour, Instagramming amazing brunches every weekend, live-tweeting from their own wedding reception how “blessed” they are to have Pinterest-perfect table settings. They #WokeUpLikeThis: Flawless.

In our comparison-soaked culture, it’s hard to avoid looking around at what other people are doing with their short time on earth, and slipping (often unconsciously) into “How am I stacking up?” mode.

Here are fives ways these experts suggest reshaping your career envy into something good.

Everyone’s acting as their own best public relations specialist. Just because their star seems to rise effortlessly, doesn’t mean their path was devoid of sacrifices.

Reaching out to someone you admire–and yes, envy a little–is empowering and enlightening for both sides (and chances are, they never saw themselves as someone to envy!). Find out their process, and what unique challenges they had to face on their way to where they are. They likely made their own luck, or had a mentor that changed everything.

The obvious answers are knee-jerk responses to the success of others: “Because I’ve been working toward a promotion for a year, and she got one within six months!” “Because I’m not making the money I think my work deserves,” or “Because I stay in the background, while she’s getting all of this acclaim.”

Digging deeper, those reactions are only tips of a bigger ego-iceberg. Bacon writes:

This isn’t a social media problem. It’s a comparison problem. There isn’t a single thing about Twitter–or any of the other social media platforms I use–that’s designed to make me ask how I’m measuring up. That’s all me – an automatic, internal mechanism. It’s part ego (“But what does this say about me?”), part creative drive (“What more am I capable of?”), and part deep soul yearning (“How can I make an impact, leave a legacy, and matter?”).

After you’ve asked why you’re jealous, go the extra step: What part of that envy-worthy quality can you work on in your own life? If staying behind the scenes is eating at your sense of worth, find ways to increase your own visibility. If you’re halfheartedly celebrating a colleague’s raise, find the courage to ask for your own promotion.