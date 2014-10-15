Liberia Doesn’t Have Nearly Enough Body Bags, Masks, Or Gloves To Handle The Ebola Epidemic

Photo: Washington Post

For starters, the country doesn’t have nearly enough body bags, which are needed to help prevent the spread of the virus. Excluding a shipment of supplies arriving next week, Liberia currently has about 4,900 body bags, but it’s estimated to need 84,841 body bags–a very grim statistic–in the next six months. It’s also massively deficient in protective suits, face masks, goggles, even examination gloves. Liberia will require 2.4 million boxes of gloves (each box containing 100 gloves), but it only has 17,729 boxes–just 0.007% of what is required in the next half year.

With two nurses in Dallas now infected with the virus, it’s become clear that even medical workers in modern hospitals in the U.S. find it difficult to follow Ebola protocol, including the removal of contaminated equipment. More than 2,400 Liberians have died with Ebola-like symptoms this year. In addition, Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday that 16 members from the organization have been infected with the virus and nine have died.