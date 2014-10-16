Memo To Brands Everywhere: Stop Killing Oculus Rift!

What happens when brands adopt a technology before most people have a chance to play with it? That’s what’s happening now with Oculus Rift, which has become the new plaything of brands eager to show off their cool factor–but it means that, for most people, their first experience with the virtual reality goggles will be as a thing that shows them advertising.

Is that a bad thing? Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer argues yes, and he has a message for brands: back off! Watch the video to see why.

Do you agree, or are you excited when brands jump in on new experiences? Either way, tell us by tweeting with the hashtag #brandsbrandsbrands.