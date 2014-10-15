Some Hero Strapped (Another) GoPro Onto An Eagle And The Footage Is (Also) Breathtaking

They say there are no second acts in American lives. But they said no such thing about French eagles. Here’s another one with a camera strapped to its sturdy bird-body.





The last time some hero strapped a GoPro to an eagle like a rodeo rider atop a bucking bronco, it was in the Chamonix valley of France’s Mer de Glace. This time, the folks at eagle-itarian YouTube channel Freedom, in conjunction with nonprofit Save Our Species, let loose the camera-packing white-tailed Victor from the summit of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. As the sounds of furious wind fills your ears, Victor soars toward the Trocadero like he means serious eagle-business. This time, however, the camera is not actually a GoPro, but Sony’s answer to the GoPro–Sony Action Cam Mini.

Fly, Victor, Fly! And may the hopes and dreams of all who watch scale the same heights as the rare air which you call home.