This Action-Packed, Heartbreaking Mini War Movie Has A Message For Veterans

It’s a stat that just jumps at you. It comes from a 2013 Department of Veterans Affairs report and boils down to this: about 22 vets commit suicide every day. Another study found that one in five suicides in the U.S. is a veteran, even though veterans make up only about 10% of the population. Even if the majority of these are older vets, it’s a shocking number. And according to number released earlier this year, the rate of suicide among male veterans under 30 jumped 44% between 2009 and 2011. That translates to about two young vets every day.
Please note, this video has been temporarily removed.
Behind all these numbers are real people, with real families and very real problems. This new PSA directed by Ed McCulloch for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America uses the visual language of battle to emotionally illustrate the fears and challenges many soldiers face upon returning home. The spot is a cinematic portrayal of a stranded solider, ending with a call to veterans to call the IAVA for back-up.