This Action-Packed, Heartbreaking Mini War Movie Has A Message For Veterans

It’s a stat that just jumps at you. It comes from a 2013 Department of Veterans Affairs report and boils down to this: about 22 vets commit suicide every day. Another study found that one in five suicides in the U.S. is a veteran, even though veterans make up only about 10% of the population. Even if the majority of these are older vets, it’s a shocking number. And according to number released earlier this year, the rate of suicide among male veterans under 30 jumped 44% between 2009 and 2011. That translates to about two young vets every day.