Oops! Apple Accidentally Leaks The iPad Air 2 And iPad Mini 3

The leaks from recent weeks point to new iPads at Apple’s media event tomorrow. Now the newest details to seep out suggest there will be two new tablet models–the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3–that are each equipped with fingerprint readers. Perhaps most interesting of all: This information is coming directly from Apple, albeit unintentionally.

Apple works consumers (and press) into a tizzy by tightly controlling all details of new products, but apparently even a company like this can’t keep up a perfect discipline. 9to5Mac first spotted the accidental leak: updated images in the company’s new iOS 8.1 iPad user guide, which was available on iBooks.





We weren’t able to download the new guide, but screencaps from 9to5Mac (at right) show two new tablets: the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3. Both strike close resemblance to their predecessors and feature Touch ID, an element crucial to expanding the company’s new payments network, Apple Pay. (Whether or not iPads will be a common sight at checkout lines is another matter.)

The screenshots also reveal that the camera on the iPad Air 2 will be able to take photos in burst mode, letting users capture multiple images continuously by holding down the shutter button.

Fast Company will be covering Apple’s event live tomorrow, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.