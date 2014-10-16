Bus Stop Zombies Scare Austrians, All To Promote “The Walking Dead”

Can a skateboard kill a zombie? When a dude sitting at a bus shelter in Vienna thinks he sees an actual undead creature stalking toward him, he raises his board to fight back. Turns out, it’s just a hoax: a digital billboard created by Sky Austria and Fox to promote the fifth-season premiere of The Walking Dead. The augmented reality “Scary Shelter” is so terrifying because the ad has been superimposed over the actual street. Thus, the zombies really seem to be stampeding the bus stop. It’s a trick we’ve seen before, but . . . zombies.

In one iteration of the ad, multiple corpses grab and devour a pedestrian. The ad ran for two days, and the below footage shows just how realistic it was. People are terrified–massively and embarrassingly freaked out. It’s a good thing that none of the unassuming victims (assuming they weren’t in on it, as we always have to disclaim) were suffering from heart trouble. Though maybe now, some of them are.