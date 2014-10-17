Product Bootcamp Week Five: Avoiding The Weird Corner Case

As our fifth week of HappyFunCorp’s HFC Academy waned, the class slowly realized that these websites we were building…worked. But the end of our six-week course looms large. Soon we’ll have to put all these product and coding lessons to task.

I’ve said this before, but it bears repeating: If not for the instructors poking over my shoulder to correct my code, I’d have quit weeks ago. As the course wears on, I ask less for them to find my missing semicolon and much more “I want to link this to this. Where do I need to insert code to do that?” The basic instruction has moved into conceptual frameworks–plug this page into that page with this controller while this model tells these pages how they feel about each other.

The instructors take pains to emphasize how many ways we can link and style these pages. Partially this is to stretch our brains into accepting solutions as conceptual, not procedural–some solutions are lengthier while simpler solutions may take longer to figure out and code. We begin to see where adherence to Don’t Repeat Yourself programming can be ignored here and there to just get things built.

For example, one of our class project designs called for a footer to stick to the bottom of the page. HFC instructor Ricky Reusser walked us through the extensive but correct styling to perfectly replicate the spec designs…and then told us why we shouldn’t always do that. You have to ask yourself how much value your effort is creating.

“There’s absolute value to learning how to do that correctly, but there’s a lot of value to be lost dumping time into engineering solutions that are not worthwhile. I made a lot of mistakes there in the past,” Reusser says. “This is a corner case…if I engineer a corner case here, only two people will see that. So by saying “Yeah I can do that” that’s actually damaging because I’m adding a lot of code for a weird corner case and the actual payoff is…not much.”

The instructors have dropped our final tool in our laps: AJAX, or Asynchronous JavaScript and XML. AJAX allows you to update particular parts of a page without having to go through a full request-response cycle and reload the entire page–the asynchronous request works to ping the server to update data in the background. This is mostly useful for form data, like posting comments. It uses fewer resources, relieving stress on the server and reducing the chance that screwy server returns will leave your page in limbo. Plus, a fully refreshed page loses everything carried over from the last page, like params or URL add-ons. But more importantly, it allows the page to update data without force-refreshing the page, a major win for user-pleasing UX. AJAX streamlines your product.

“Normally, when you update a page, there’s a flash when the page reloads–and if just one element has been updated, the user will think the whole website is slow,” says HFC instructor Aaron Brocken. “Before, the page is static, but with AJAX the page is more alive. There’s a whole crazy user psychology you have to think about. People try to keep their apps from feeling “heavy.” They want it nimble, lightweight.”