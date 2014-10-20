advertisement
Lessons On Love, Learning, And Leadership From An Entrepreneurial Power Couple

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

As anyone who’s ever started their own business can tell you, striking the right work-life balance is almost as hard as launching the company in the first place. In this week’s episode of Power Couples, our own in-house power couple has the tables turned on them as they answer a round of quick-fire questions about how they have done just that.

