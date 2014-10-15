advertisement
“Breaking Bad” Gets Gonzo-fied With Ralph Steadman-Drawn Blu-Ray Covers

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

The almost uncomfortably suspenseful drug saga, Breaking Bad, has been inspiring art for years. Now, the show is commissioning art as well, and the result is as impressive as high-purity blue-colored methamphetamines.


February 2015 will see the release of limited edition Breaking Bad Blu-rays, and show creator Vince Gilligan wanted the packaging to be something special. He outsourced the task of creating covers to illustrator Ralph Steadman, a noted collaborator of Hunter S. Thompson’s, and let him go crazy. Each of the five and a half seasons–okay, let’s just call it six—features a different tweaked-looking character on the cover (Walter, Jesse, Saul, Gus, Mike, and Hank.) Steadman’s thin lines and splattery coloring will make it look like the Blu-Ray itself is experiencing a narcotic-induced hallucination. These sets are being sold exclusively by Zavvi.com for $30 bucks a pop, and no, the first one is not free.

