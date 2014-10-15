Doctors Report First Case Of Google Glass Addiction

You may have heard of FOMO (fear of missing out) or nomophobia (an abbreviation of “no-mobile-phone” phobia, the fear of being away from your cell phone). The next new tech affliction may be . . . GooGlaGlone? Doctors have documented the first known case of “Internet addiction disorder” related to a loss of Google Glass.

A San Diego man checked into a treatment program for alcohol abuse and exhibited withdrawal symptoms. Doctors initially thought his symptoms were purely alcohol-related but later discovered were also caused by withdrawal from Google Glass, which the patient had been wearing for up to 18 hours a day–taking them off only to sleep and bathe.

The withdrawal from Google Glass was “much worse” than from the alcohol, Dr. Andrew Doan, head of addictions and resilience research at Naval Medical Center San Diego, told NBC News.

Doan writes in the journal Addictive Behaviors that the patient “exhibited a notable, nearly involuntary movement of the right hand up to his temple area and tapping it with his forefinger,” a motion similar to turning on Google Glass. Other symptoms included dreams in which the patient experienced the sensation of seeing the world through Google Glass.

The man has completed a 35-day inpatient treatment program and says the symptoms have begun to subside, and he is continuing outpatient treatment. According to Doan, this will not be the last case of Internet addiction related to specific devices. Although Internet addiction is not acknowledged by the American Psychiatric Association, Doan says it is a real illness and expects to see more cases in the coming years–for Google Glass, or whatever comes next.