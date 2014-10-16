From World War II To Woodstock And Beyond: The History Of Volkswagen In 2 Minutes

You probably know it by its cutesie names–the Volkswagen Bug or Beetle–but the so-called “People’s Car” was originally developed by a special division of Hitler’s Third Reich. While that’s a piece of history the brand would like to forget, the little auto that could survived the war, and two decades later, an unforgettable ad campaign in the 1960s brought the Volkswagen zooming into the future. Watch how VW evolved from German family leisure car to iconic hippie symbol to Super Bowl ad fodder. The force is strong in this one!