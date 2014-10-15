A Kitten Is Born Every Time Taylor Swift Sips A Diet Coke

With seven Grammys, four top-selling albums and more than 45 million Twitter followers, it’s safe to say Taylor Swift is popular. The only thing that may trump her popularity is that of kittens. Diet Coke and agency Droga5 have done something that might make fans of both pass out in flop sweats.

Noted cat enthusiast Swift sits on the couch, casually drinking a Diet Coke and playing with a kitty that resembles her very own feline companion, Olivia Benson. She takes a sip. Voila! Two kittens. Another sip. Kablammo! Three kittens. This continues as the pop star chugs back the soda her apartment is filled with kitties, drowning her in a mass of cuteness.

The spot, directed by Keith Schofield, doubles as a promo for Swift’s new album “1989,” due out on October 27, featuring not only an unreleased track but also a cameo from Swift’s own kitten, Olivia.

The campaign also features a contest for fans to win concert tickets and a meeting with Swift. Starting October 24, fans can enter for a chance to see an upcoming show through iHeartRadio.com, RyanSeacrest.com, and other sites.