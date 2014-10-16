The One Question To Ask If You Want To Recruit The Best Talent Globally

When Iñaki Berenguer started his first company, he followed the advice from his advisor Paul English, founder of Kayak.

It went like this: Wherever you go–cocktail parties, alumni gatherings, conferences, dinners, coffee shops, birthday parties–ask anyone you meet: “Who is the smartest, best person you have ever worked with?”

Iñaki Berenguer

This is what English did to build Kayak, the upstart travel search engine, while competing against giants like Expedia with a workforce of thousands. Today, Berenguer does the same thing as CEO of New York-based data and telecom company Klink, but takes it a step further. He also asks his talent-search question on international trips, and asks friends and colleagues for referrals from around the world.

“Everyone has worked with somebody they know who is outstanding, but usually they say: ‘Oh, I know this person, but he or she is very happy and not looking for a job change,” Berenguer said.

His advice: Go out and try to recruit them anyway, even if they’re not U.S. based. And fear not the U.S. immigration visa system–it’s complicated but not insurmountable.

Berenguer knows intimately all about this (more on that soon). He sold his last company, a photo-hunting mobile app called Pixable, in 2012. His new venture, Klink, competes with the likes of Cisco and Microsoft, and Berenguer believes that finding the best talent worldwide is key for companies like his to compete.

“In the United States, there is the big war for talent. There are so many companies trying to change the world. There are 20 other companies in New York, just as ambitious as we are. But those companies are only focusing on the U.S.,” says Berenguer. “I’m telling you there are very good people in Argentina, Spain, South Africa, United Kingdom, Singapore.”