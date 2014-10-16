5 Problem-Solving Techniques For Every Aspect Of Life

“I don’t have enough time.” “I have too many meetings.” “My experience tells me this project is doomed.”

Sound familiar? You may have heard this common refrain, or some variation, at work. And it’s the opportunity to think about problems in a different way that gets Danny Schuman, president of Twist, a Chicago-based innovation and marketing consulting firm, excited to get up in the morning.

“Ideas solve problems,” says Danny Schuman, speaking earlier this week at Chicago Ideas Week. “Getting to answers is going to be hard, but it doesn’t have to be painful,” Schuman says. You have a choice: Either fight against the problem with dread and tension, or embrace it with joyful energy.

The joy of solving is recognizing how you solve problems so you can solve them better, but also finding out how others solve so you can borrow their magic, Schuman explains.

Schuman spent a year interviewing 50 people in a number of fields (from technology and law to business and health care), gathering insight into how left and right-brained people approach problem solving. He spent 90 minutes with each person asking questions like, “What do you love about your job? What gets in the way? How do you get over those hurdles?”

Through his research, Schuman identified five paths to solving any problem, business or otherwise:

The generous path is characterized by giving of yourself, Schuman explains. Examples

include teaching, sharing your skills with others, and problem solving for the greater good.