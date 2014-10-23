5 Ways Green Office Design Also Makes Workers Happier And More Productive

If you’re having trouble getting work done, maybe you should blame your unsustainable, energy-guzzling office. Greener office design, it turns out, also can make employees happier and more productive. A new report lays out all of the research on the subject from over 150 different studies. Here are five of the ways your bosses are being bad both for productivity and the planet:

The number one complaint workers have about offices: They’re either too hot or too cold. While it may sound like a petty issue, it has a real effect on work. One study found that productivity drops 4% if you’re too cold, and 6% if you’re too hot. Much of the time, temperature extremes also waste energy, as in the summertime when overzealous air conditioning forces people to wear sweaters at work.

Air quality also makes a difference. Volatile organic compounds, chemicals that are common in building materials, pollute indoor air and can make people working inside sleepier and less able to think clearly. In one lab study, researchers found that better ventilation improved workers’ performance by 11%.

You’re also more likely to do better work if you sit next to a window; daylight makes us more productive. Besides helping improve performance during the workday, light also helps improve sleep–which in turn makes it easier to concentrate and think the next day. Office workers with windows get 173% more exposure to white light during the work day, and sleep an average of 46 extra minutes a night.

Again, there’s a clear connection to sustainability. The more an office can rely on daylight instead of artificial light, the more it can save on electricity. Even spaces deep inside a building can use new technology–like this device that redirects sunlight–to give more employees access to natural light.

Windows also help by providing views–something that’s especially helpful if you’re looking at nature. Looking at trees or a park is proven to make employees less frustrated, more patient, healthier, and more focused on work. Indoor plants, too, help make people more efficient and better able to concentrate. If you don’t have a view or a plant, even pictures of nature can help.

The location of an office may matter as much as the design inside–partly because it impacts the pain of the daily commute. If workers can take public transit, or if it’s possible to live nearby and walk or bike, they’ll be happier. A Dutch study also found that bike commuters are less likely to get sick; if more people were encouraged to bike to work, the study suggested that the Netherlands could save 27 million euros a year.