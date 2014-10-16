Apple Introduces “5K” Retina iMac With 14.7 Million Pixels

The iMac didn’t really get its due at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference this summer. With all the fanfare focused on software, Apple rolled out incremental changes and price cuts for its iMac line. On Thursday, the company pulled the focus back to its desktop computers, showing off new iMacs with high-resolution “5K” displays and updating the oft-overlooked Mac Mini with faster processor and graphics.

The new 27-inch iMac now sports a higher-contrast and brighter 5120-by-2880 resolution display, as well as a 3.5 GHz Intel processor, faster AMD Radeon graphics, and a pair of Thunderbolt 2 ports. In addition, the computer runs on 30% less energy than its predecessor.

At 14.7 million pixels, the new iMac has seven times the number of pixels as a high-definition television, said Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing. The display features new photo alignment technology and compensation film that produces a higher contrast ratio–deeper blacks and more vibrant colors–when the screen is both on and off axis. To produce a brighter picture, it also uses LEDs and an Apple-designed timing controller that Schiller said “tells every pixel what to do and how to do it.”

“It’s a remarkable feat of engineering and the most beautiful display for everything you do,” he said. The new 5K iMac retails for $2,499 and ships today.





In contrast, the Mac Mini received more modest updates and a price cut. The low-profile machine, which starts at $499 and also ships Thursday, got a 90% speed bump with the fourth-generation Intel Core processors and integrated graphics. Known for its efficiency, the computer, which features a pair of Thunderbolt 2 ports, consumes as little as 6 watts of power when idle.