How A 20-Something Persuaded Thousands Of Kenyan Farmers To Save Their Land By Growing Trees

Tevis Howard became interested in trees while traveling during a gap year in Kenya. His host family grew several crops, but loved the saplings above all. They didn’t need the attention of other plants, and they just grew and grew until they were harvested.

Later, when Howard was developing potential business plans, he couldn’t get trees out of his head. “I made a dozen or so business plans. Most of them were bad or mediocre ideas. But trees continued to be a good idea, despite how many times I tried to disprove the hypothesis,” he says.

After graduating from Brown University, Howard went back to Kenya to set up Komaza, a forestry business with a social and environmental purpose. He now works with more than 5,500 farmers and has planted more than 1.5 million trees.

While Kenya has some of the most fertile land in the world, most of the country is composed of “drylands” where things don’t grow easily. Komaza’s idea is to give the locals a little helping hand. It distributes high-grade seedlings for free, along with fertilizer, hydrogel (to retain water in the soil), and asks farmers to husband the trees for up to 10 years.

The plots are small, half-an-acre on average; and the term for what Komaza is doing is “microforestry.” But if that sounds small-bore, it isn’t. As well as raising the farmers’ incomes, Howard has every intention of building a big business, with 50 million trees in the ground by 2020.

“We’re trying to build the same intensity [of any forestry] value chain, but instead of one large plantation, we work with small, poor farmers, so we all can derive as much economic benefit as possible,” he explains.

As well as modern farming techniques, Komaza offers an infrastructure the farmers wouldn’t have access to otherwise: logging, transport, sawmills, wood treatment, and the like. It’s allowing the farmers to share in the value of wood where it’s most valuable, Howard says, which is in the processing rather than the growing part of the chain.