Learn The Do’s And Don’ts Of Breakfast Dress Code In Denny’s New Web Series

There are so many unresolved issues when it comes to breakfast. Is a smoothie a meal? Does cold pizza count? If you eat eggs at 7 p.m. is it supper or all-day breakfast? Isn’t Canadian bacon just glorified ham? We may never know any concrete answers. But the first episode of Denny’s new web series tries to clear some things up.

“The Grand Slams” is an animated series created with Robot Chicken‘s Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and long-time Denny’s agency Erwin Penland. In the premiere instalment we meet Bacon and Sausage explaining the breakfast rubicon to a sweet and tasty Pancake. Alone, covered in whipped cream, chocolate sauce with a cherry on top, Pancake is denied access to The Breakfast Club (sadly, no sign of a poodle or a two-foot salami). But when his date Egg shows up, all bets are off.

Despite the departure of former chief brand officer Frances Allen, who led the brand’s recent marketing hot streak but jumped to Jack in the Box in September, Denny’s is obviously still all-in on its content strategy. There are eight episodes to be released this year, with more planned for 2015.

Beyond the series, you can meet the cast by scanning a QR code on Denny’s placemats or on the brand’s mobile app.