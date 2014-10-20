Battle Of The Blades: The Best Juicer For Your Dollar

After pushing almost 25 pounds of leafy, crunchy, pulpy produce through nine top machines, we think the Tribest Slowstar ($380) is the best and most versatile juicer for the home. Its single vertical auger turns at a slow 47 rpm, making it one of the slowest juicers available–key for getting maximum nutrients and enzymes from produce–and it still yielded more juice than nearly every other model we tested, meaning there’s less going to waste. It comes with a 10-year warranty on parts and the motor, so you can crank it up every day without worry about wear and tear.

We put 10 juicers through two tests. We noted ease of use, yield, foam production, flavor, ease of cleaning, and amount of prep required. First, we tested their ability with greens and soft fruit by making a kale-grape juice with 8 ounces each curly kale and Thompson green grapes. We then tested each juicer for their ability to juice hard fruits and vegetables, using 8 ounces each carrots and apples, 4 ounces celery, and 1 ounce of ginger. All yields were measured by weight.

Vertical slow auger juicers, from left to right: Breville Juice Fountain Crush, Omega VRT 400, Hurom HH Elite, Tribest Slowstar, Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer.

[The Tribest Slowstar] yielded nearly the highest amount of green juice and hard vegetable juice with low effort, experienced no motor jams, and generated minimal foam.

Anyone who is serious about juice or looking to take their juice game to the next level would benefit from a high-yield slow juicer. Even though the initial cost of a juicer seems steep, the return on savings is worth it, especially if you regularly buy a $9 juice from your local boutique juice bar. If you’re interested in incorporating fresh juice into your daily routine to boost vitamin intake, this is a great investment.

The Tribest Slowstar ($380), a vertical single-auger, slow-press juicer, aced all of our tests. While it isn’t the fastest juicer we tried this time around, it is one of the most efficient with greens, ejecting very fine, dry, almost sawdust-like pulp after extraction. The quiet, BPA-free machine is backed with a 10-year warranty that covers the motor and parts, one of the better guarantees among the juicers we tested.

The motor uses a three-gear system that allows it to turn slowly but with plenty of torque; in our testing, we found that this translates to low-temperature juice with maximum yields from even low-moisture greens like kale.

The Tribest handled a constant stream of kale with super-soft grapes without gumming up or stalling out, unlike some of the other juicers. The yield from 1 pound of greens and grapes was 11.1 ounces by weight, the second highest yield of all the juicers.

The flavor of the Tribest juice was as fresh and bright as any I’ve had at boutique juice bars.

Flavor was a good indicator of how much of the greens actually made it into the glass; juices that were sweeter had extracted less kale and more grape. The flavor of the Tribest juice was as fresh and bright as any I’ve had at boutique juice bars, with a nice balance between the kale and the grapes. The hue was a vibrant green, like Technicolor in a glass. The foam was minimal, too, measuring ½ inch off the top of the surface of the juice; lesser juicers had up to 4 inches of foam at the top.