Why The Future Of Your Company Depends On Creating Visibility

By their very nature, entrepreneurs are visionaries, with a future-looking perspective that’s often ahead of its time. Their fundamental motivation is to build a solution or technology that will forever change the status quo and make us wonder how we ever got along without it.

Yet, even while they labor tirelessly to implement this grand vision, they must also remain grounded in getting day-to-day work done–managing the business, exploring partnerships, marketing, dealing with personnel and courting investors.

Achieving this balance can be exhausting, frustrating and emotionally draining. Even with hundreds of applications, tools, task managers, platforms, and other solutions to help organize work and improve productivity, most of these just add to the daily chaos and digital distraction that gets in the way of real, forward progress.

Entrepreneurs remain overwhelmed, overworked and stressed–many to the point of physical exhaustion.

The problem is that none of these so-called solutions addresses the fundamental void in both startups and established businesses today: lack of visibility. Let’s be clear that business visibility has nothing to do with Big Brother watching over employees’ shoulders, surveillance cameras in the stairwells, or monitoring employees’ use of the Internet during the workday.

Instead, real business visibility means knowing how, when, and why business tasks are–or should be–done. It involves everyone in the organization understanding the ultimate goal, giving the entrepreneur the ability to steer the entire team toward that strategic vision and prioritizing new work and new opportunities based on that shared core mission.

Gaining visibility across the organization is crucial for enabling entrepreneurs to transition from just getting work done to aligning work with the overall business strategy. In fact, it’s vital for the survival of the company, and it goes far beyond what software you have installed.