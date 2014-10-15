Is The Wild West Of Hack Schools About To Be Tamed?

General Assembly, a coding school that aims to churn out web developers with its 12-week courses, is actively recruiting companies to develop standards for credentialing programming students without a formal degree in computer science.

The companies, which thus far include PayPal, General Electric, Medium, and about 20 others, will comprise a consortium responsible for developing the standards. The plan is to release the first credential, for web development, in early 2015, with certificates also slated for related disciplines, including product management and design.

General Assembly is hoping fellow coding bootcamps, each its own rogue operation, will adopt the credential. The New York City-based school, one of the largest in this emerging education category, has campuses in 12 cities globally, including London, Hong Kong, and Sydney. The rising industry is expected to reap $59 million in tuition in 2014, according to a report released earlier this year.

Though the details haven’t been hashed out yet, CEO Jake Schwartz said there will be an assessment portion, and it will be administered free of charge to students. (The term students is used loosely and can apply to the self-learned.)

“It’s not going to be a multiple choice test,” Schwartz tells Fast Company. “It’s a series of challenges and other ways of assessing basic understanding of concepts as well as the next-level-down programming.”

The assessment portion likely won’t be automated, at least not at first. “We have a saying at GA,” says Schwartz, “that is, ‘The first time is always handmade.'”

General Assembly (or any of its peers for that matter) is free to create a credentialing program–or in this case, ask companies it’s friendly with (many of them existing hiring partners) to create an industry credential. The obstacle will be getting other organizations to recognize it.