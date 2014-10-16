Bogus Excuses: The Real Reasons Why Bosses Aren’t Giving Feedback

Despite the fact that millennials, hard-to-retain workers, and a large percentage of employees at all levels are screaming for more frequent feedback from their bosses, they’re not getting it.

I’ve seen this up close and personal in my role as an organization consultant for companies of diverse sizes, industries, and geographies. Over the last 25 years, I’ve interviewed more than 2,100 individuals, supervisors, managers, and executives and tracked the supply vs. demand for feedback from bosses. The conclusion: A growing gap between the amount of feedback employees want and how much bosses deliver.

Employee engagement surveys bear this out. Gallup’s massive longitudinal study shows there is no more important indicator of satisfaction and willingness to stay on the job than whether or not “someone in their workplace (usually a manager) has talked with them recently about how they’re doing on the job.” Over sixty percent of global employees report receiving too little feedback and a quarter of them report that they received no feedback at all from their supervisors–a major factor in their workplace dissatisfaction.

Other research points out that employees want more constructive criticism, not just positive pats on the back. The WorldatWork website published Leadership IQ’s study of more than 3,600 employees, in which 51% of them said that they received too little constructive criticism from their boss, and 65% said they didn’t receive enough information to know what to repeat or change.

Younger workers, used to streaming information from every other source, want to know exactly what they need to do to perform well on the job.

In interviews with employees, I heard the resounding message: “Tell me how I can improve right away” and “Please DO NOT hold back this information!” If you understand feedback as information first and foremost, those who are used to massive amounts of it in their everyday environments are shocked when crucial information from this one important source–their boss–is missing.

There are many reasons bosses offer why they can’t satisfy the hungry lions with more feedback. But the real truth is that giving feedback has always been fraught with emotions such as fear, avoidance, and fight-or-flight stress that is triggered in the brain. In addition, personality tendencies such as the need to be liked or reluctance to trigger others’ emotional responses play a role.