How To Solve 3 Problems That Hinder Your Company’s Cultural Growth

A healthy company culture is one of the most crucial success factors in starting a new business. Companies that make team building a top priority have a leg up on the competition, which is why culture and perks get so much attention in the startup world. Teams must feel a sense of camaraderie and have the desire to work hard with each other to face the difficult task of building a business from the ground up.

As the CEO of Grovo, a fast-growing NYC startup, I’ve learned this all too well. From the early days we made it a point to create a transparent, all-inclusive culture. One of the things we love to do is publicly reward individual success and team accomplishments. Each sale, content release, and completed engineering task is announced to the whole company with a loud gong, animated musical interlude, or a bell. This means the whole office is party to everyone’s successes.

But while growth is obviously a good thing, it can also force startup leaders to reevaluate traditions like these that were once cornerstones. Processes that worked with smaller teams become less efficient as a team grows. Coordinating even simple things like meetings, desk assignments and retreats with a rapidly growing team can quickly become problematic.

Below are a few examples of the problems we ran into, and how we solved them as our numbers swelled.

Company meetings–whether they deal with hiring, financing, success, or failure–can help ensure that everyone knows the company priorities and allows everyone to share what they’re working on, providing top-down transparency.

However, as a company grows, these types of meetings can become overwhelmingly time-consuming. At around 50 employees, our own weekly meetings became so long that we made the mistake of discontinuing them altogether. But the team, feeling deprived of what had once been a transparent environment, worked together to revamp the meetings.

Here’s how we fixed them: We added a time limit for each contributor, which created a light-hearted competition to see who could speak their piece fastest, and forced everyone to reduce their message down to the most important points. Including a fun prompt like asking everyone what they’re doing over the upcoming weekend can also keep meetings interesting and promote team bonds.